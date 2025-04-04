Tinubu, Atiku, others bid Bauchi cleric farewell

Prominent Nigerians have continued to pay tribute to the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Idris Abdul’aziz, who passed away on Thursday in Bauchi at the age of 68, following a prolonged illness.

President Bola Tinubu led the nation in mourning the revered cleric, describing him as a moral beacon and a champion of Islamic scholarship.

In a statement, Tinubu said Sheikh Idris dedicated his life to promoting the tenets of Islam, countering violent extremism, and shaping the moral character of many Nigerian youths through his teachings.

He extended his condolences to the Muslim Ummah, the government and people of Bauchi State, and the bereaved family, praying for Allah to grant him eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the cleric.

In a tribute shared via his verified Facebook page, Atiku described Sheikh Idris as “a beacon of knowledge and wisdom whose teachings impacted countless lives.”

He highlighted the scholar’s final sermon, which emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence among Muslims, as a reflection of his lifelong commitment to harmony and unity.

“This is a profound loss not just to his family and the Bauchi community but to all of humanity,” Atiku stated while offering prayers for strength and comfort to the family.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, in a condolence message, described Sheikh Idris as a cleric of high repute whose teachings and leadership shaped communities grounded in faith and morality.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismaila Uba, Governor Yahaya noted that the death of the scholar is a significant loss not only to Bauchi State but also to the wider field of Islamic knowledge.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, and the governors of the 19 northern states, I convey my heartfelt condolences,” he said.

Sheikh Idris Abdul’aziz, until his passing, served as the Chief Imam of the Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat Mosque in Bauchi.

He was widely known for his eloquent sermons, deep-rooted Islamic scholarship, and unwavering moral compass.

His death was announced via the official Facebook page of his mosque shortly after he returned from India, where he had been undergoing medical treatment.

His funeral prayer was held Friday morning at the Games Village Eid Ground in Bauchi.

The late cleric is remembered as a scholar, teacher, and fearless preacher whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.