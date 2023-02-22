Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others pledge violent-free 2023 election

Ahead of Saturday’s general election, presidential candidates of political parties have signed the Peace Accord, pledging to ensure that they conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and approach the court for redress when aggrieved with the poll outcome rather than encourage violence during and after the exercise across the country.

The candidates also promised Nigerians that they would guide their supporters to participate in the exercise without engaging in actions that could truncate the 2023 general election.

The presidential candidates of 18 political parties made the promise on Wednesday after signing the peace accord monitored by President Muhammadu Buhari, former presidents including Goodluck Jonathan, ex-head of state, Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalam Abubakar, South African former president, Thabo Mbeki, who leads the Commonwealth Election Observer Group, and others.

All the candidates converged on the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday for the landmark occasion that came 72 hours before the poll..

Among the presidential candidates present were All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer, Bola Tinubu; Peter Obi o Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar o the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso rom New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).

Unlike elections prior to 2015 when the National Peace Committee came into existence, presidential candidates for the 2023 polls were made to sign the Peace Accord twice.

The first one was signed in September last year, prior to the commencement of campaigns. That accord was signed to oblige the candidates to a peaceful Campaign.

This signing is the second at last to be signed by the candidates and is to enlist their commitment to a peaceful conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his address, reiterated his commitment to allowing the rule of law to take its course.

The President called on those saddled with the responsibility of conducting the election to allow the electorate to chose who governs them.

He also appealed to the candidates to accept outcome of the election, and seek legal redress if dissatisfied with the outcome.

Some of the peace committee members present included General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar III.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, restated the commission’s commitment to conducting a credible election as scheduled.

The Inspector General o Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, decried lack of compliance with the spirit of the September peace accord, which committed the candidates to issue based Campaign.

Baba appealed to political parties to rein in their supporters to ensure that the election is peaceful.

He also called on the candidates to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan who accepted the outcome of the 2015 elections and helped keep the country’s peace.

In her remarks, the European Union (EU) ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, urged Nigeria to lead by example and send a strong message to the world about consolidating democracy.

She called on all candidates to accept the results of the elections and seek legal redress when dissatisfied.

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, underscored the importance of the 2023 general elections, stressing the significant position Nigeria occupies on the continent.

