Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Davido, others lose twitter badge

Dozens of Nigerians including politicians, business executives and artiste have all lost their Twitter ‘legacy’ verified blue ticks, hours after the microblogging firm announced decision to remove it from their users globally.

Among the politicians that have lost the badge that distinguished their account from that of impersonators were the

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and other candidates in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, and financial expert, Tony Elumelu.

Also affected are Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Their verification badges have been removed on the microblogging platform.

Checks on the Twitter accounts of these personalities and many more showed that they were without the famous blue tick and cannot be differentiated from other accounts opened by their supporters.

All that is left for these personalities, following Elon Musk‘s controversial decision to switch up the platform’s verification system, on Friday were the huge followers they have which still set them apart from other handles with same name.

Twitter insisted on a $8 monthly payment to subscribe to its ‘Twitter Blue’ if account holders must retain their verification badge.

Numerous checkmarks disappeared from Twitter accounts for the users who were reluctant to pay $8 a month for the traditional blue badge.

‘Legacy’ blue ticks were initially given to verified accounts belonging to people of public interest including celebrities, politicians and journalists.

But following Musk’s takeover, only those subscribed to Twitter Blue can keep a blue tick, while businesses must now pay for a gold tick.

This decision came as part of Musk’s efforts to get rid of the so-called “lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark.”

Earlier in the month, Musk had tweeted that “Final date for removing legacy blue checks is April 20.”

April 1 was the initial date to kickstart the removal of ‘legacy’ ticks, but many remained after this date giving rise to confusion.

Ten days later, Musk then announced that the ‘final date’ for removing these ticks would be April 20.

