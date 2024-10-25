Tinubu, Atiku meet inside Abuja mosque, pray for Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has met for the first time after the Supreme Court determined fate of the 2023 election in the country.

Tinubu and Atiku met inside the Abuja mosque on Friday after offering prayers for the nation’s development.

The meeting of both leaders came barely a year after the Supreme Court determined fate of the 2023 election, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the poll.

Aside from that, they also attended wedding of Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter.

Special Adviser to the president on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this after releasing pictures of both leaders exchanging pleasantries inside the mosque through his official social media handle

Attached to the pictures, he said: “President Tinubu meets old friend Atiku Abubakar at the National Mosque. It was at the Jumat and wedding of the daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje.”