Tinubu assures Nigerians, foreigners religious freedom, safety

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to protecting religious freedom and guaranteeing the safety of citizens of all faiths, as he called for peace, tolerance and unity in his 2025 Christmas message to the nation.

The President said his government would continue to uphold the constitutional right of all Nigerians to live, worship, and pursue their aspirations without fear, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Tinubu noted that his administration remains committed to safeguarding national unity and stability, adding that efforts were ongoing to strengthen collaboration with religious leaders and institutions to promote peaceful coexistence across the country.

The president, in a Christmas goodwill message to Christians issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, stressed that no citizen should be subjected to violence or discrimination on the basis of faith.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Christians to Nigeria’s development, describing Christmas as a period to reflect on values of love, compassion, and service to humanity, while urging citizens to embrace tolerance and mutual respect.

The President further called on Nigerians travelling during the festive season to exercise patience and observe safety rules, expressing optimism that the country would continue on the path of peace and progress.

According to the statement, “As we mark this year’s Christmas, may the love of Christ and his message of grace, hope, peace, and goodwill to humanity abide with us all. Beyond the celebration and festivities of this season, Christmas reminds us to reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ’s birth and his message of salvation as the Prince of Peace.

“On this Holy Day, I wish all Christians in Nigeria and around the world a Merry Christmas. I thank God for the opportunity to serve as the leader of our great country, and I pray for peace in our land, especially among individuals of differing religious beliefs.

“As your President, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us also reflect on the many contributions that Christians in Nigeria, as followers of Christ, have made and continue to make toward the progress of our country.

“The love of Christ and the message of the Gospel have inspired many Christians to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in our society. We honour those who, following the example of Jesus, work tirelessly to promote peace, harmony, and tolerance in their communities. For those who bring hope and faith in the midst of despair, this season is a reminder that, despite daunting challenges, God is with us.

“That commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. All Nigerians have the right to live, worship, and pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity.

“Throughout the year, I have had the privilege of engaging with prominent leaders from the two major faiths in the country, particularly amid concerns about religious intolerance and insecurity. We will build on these conversations to strengthen collaboration between government and religious institutions, prevent conflict and promote peaceful coexistence.

“As many Nigerians travel to reunite with family and loved ones during this holiday period, I urge all citizens to exercise patience and maintain discipline on the roads.