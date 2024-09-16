Tinubu assures Maiduguri flood victims support, communities restoration

President Bola Tinubu has promised to address flooding challenges that have continued to displace Nigerians particularly residents of Maiduguri that were displaced in Borno State.

Tinubu said that the Federal Government under his watch would assist the Maiduguri flood victims to get back to their previous status while proferring permanent solutions to the disaster in the state.

The president gave the promise during a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garba, on Monday, to sympathize with them over the recent flood disaster.

Arriving the state at about 3:40pm, the president, who was received at the airport by the Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, headed to one of the emergency camps to commiserate with the flood victims.

At the Camp, Tinubu, who described the flood as a disaster, assured the displaced persons that his government would support them.

“I want to assure you that we are going to support you, we will support you. God Bless you,” the president added.

At the Borno monarch’s palace, the president disclosed that the flood forced him to reschedule his trip to the United States (US) for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He added that the adjustment was to allow him visit the state and access the level of damage done by the floods.

“I was going directly to the US from the United Kingdom (UK) but I had to cut off the trip to be with you. I decided that if only for five minutes to commiserate with you.

“Thank you for your leadership and prayers for the state and the country. I want you to know that this is one disaster that we will pay attention to. We will address the issues effectively”.

In the entourage of the President are the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, and other aides of the President.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was at the Maiduguri Air Force Base to receive the President having been in Maiduguri earlier on the day to inspect police facilities affected by the flood.

Also, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, the Chairman Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu were at the Air Force Base to receive the President.