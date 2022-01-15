Tinubu, associates pay condolence visit to Makinde, Alao-Akala, monarchs’ families

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other political associates have paid a condolence visit to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the demise of two prominent traditional rulers, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, as well as Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, ​and a former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao- Akala.

Aside from the governor, Tinubu and his associates also paid condolence visits to the homes of Alao-Akala’s predecessor, Rashidi Ladoja, and that of the deceased ex-governor, as well as palaces of the Soun of Ogbomosoland and Olubadan of Ibadanland, to commiserate with them over their loses.

The Lagos state ex-governor, on Saturday, stated that the deaths of the three prominent sons of the state have created a vacuum and that their absence would be greatly missed.

Tinubu, through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo state governor, stated that the reign of the two prominent traditional rulers was peaceful, adding that the duo contributed to the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

The APC national leader added that the late Alao-Akala equally contributed immensely to the political development and the love radiating within the political arena in the state.

Meanwhile, he commended Makinde for “demonstrating good character”, for his style of governance which has brought peace and harmony to the state.

He said: “I want to thank you, the governor. It was only last night that I thought of my coming here and we are here today. Having lost a former governor of this state, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Soun of Ogbomoso, it is just for us to go back to the sense of the value of people and their lives.

“With this situation, we share in your loss. You, as the governor on the saddle of power, take responsibility for the situation here. I want to say that we thank God Ibadan has been peaceful and not a den of violence but peaceful.

“Every other thing that has happened has taught us in the book of religion that we are just passing through and we will leave one day. But no matter how long, it is difficult to absorb the loss easily.

“Thank you for being accommodating. We gave you a short hour notice and you responded. That is a demonstration of a good character, which is rare. People get, sometimes, intoxicated with power and the arrogance of office can be overwhelming, but not with you. Thank you for receiving us so quickly.”

Responding, Makinde described the former governor of Lagos State as one that had often stood for politics without bitterness in the country.

According to him, politicians, we may fight, struggle for political positions, but power can only come from God and He gives it to whomever he likes.

He said: “I want to welcome you to Oyo State. We are really grateful for this visit. This is the year political parties will elect their candidates towards the election that is coming next year. So, what this had demonstrated to us is, you stood for politics without bitterness.

“During this political season, you may have to question yourself on why you need to come to the Government House because people might have another interpretation to it. But you sent a message to me and I was delighted to host you in Ibadan.

We lost two traditional rulers almost in quick succession. First, it was Soun of Ogbomoso land, and we were planning for the burial when the Olubadan of Ibadanland also joined his ancestors. We were still in the middle of that when former Governor Akala also died. I can see that in Oyo State, we try to take politics out of what we call ‘omoluabi’.

“We may fight, struggle for political positions but we know power can only come from God and He gives it to whomever He will like to give it to at whatever time.

“We really thank you for this visit and want to let you know that we have taken proper notice that you have risen above politics and all that is going around here to come and share with us at this moment that we are grieving. We say thank you.

“Let me also use this opportunity to wish you well in your political quest to govern this nation. We want the best for this country and only the best is good enough at this particular time.”.

