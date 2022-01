The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other political associates have paid a condolence visit to the families of departed Oyo State former governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, and eulogized both men.

Tinubu and his associate, meanwhile, were expected to also visit the family of departed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to commiserate with them over the death of the monarch.

MORE DETAILS SOON

