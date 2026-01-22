Tinubu assigns three ambassador-designates to France, US, UK

Many months after assuming office, President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of three ambassador-designates to France, the United States, and the United Kingdom, to strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral ties with the host nations.

The posting includes Ambassador Ayodele Oke, Colonel Lateef Are, and Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, covering France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The approval was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“The President has approved the posting of three ambassador-designates out of those confirmed by the Senate last December,” Onanuga said.

He said Ambassador Oke has been appointed to France, while Colonel Are will serve in the United States.

He added that Tinubu also approved the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu as high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

The presidential spokesman said the approvals were formally communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President urged the ministry to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassador-designates, in line with established diplomatic procedures.”

He explained that the postings were drawn from the list of ambassadorial nominees earlier screened by the National Assembly.

“These postings are part of the ambassadorial nominees confirmed by the Senate in December,” Onanuga stated.