Tinubu arrives Yola to commission key infrastructure projects

President Bola Tinubu is on a one-day visit to Adamawa State to commission new infrastructure and meet key stakeholders, highlighting his administration’s focus on development and working with state authorities.

During the visit, he will inaugurate several public facilities to improve urban infrastructure and social services, including a major road and an education complex for students from early childhood to junior secondary school.

Additional projects scheduled for unveiling include a multipurpose hall, an upgraded High Court facility, a newly constructed officers’ complex and improvements to the Government House, all presented as part of broader efforts to modernise public institutions and civic amenities.

The President arrived at Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport in Yola at 1:20 pm, where he was welcomed by governors, ministers, and senior officials. He then attended events in Yola and Jimeta according to his schedule.

The visit follows a recent trip to Kebbi State and is part of a series of presidential engagements focused on infrastructure, development, and meetings with government and traditional leaders.