Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas celebration

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos to celebrate with his family and loved ones.



The presidential jet touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the afternoon, amidst tight security and jubilant fanfare.



Tinubu was homely received by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, top government officials, and enthusiastic Lagosians who gathered to welcome him at the airport on Wednesday.



His visit is expected to bring joy and reinforce the spirit of unity and togetherness that defines the Christmas season.



As President Tinubu celebrates Christmas in Lagos, Nigerians across the country are also gearing up for the festive season, traveling to their hometowns to reunite with loved ones.