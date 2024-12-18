25.1 C
Lagos
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
spot_img
National

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas celebration

0
15

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos to celebrate with his family and loved ones.

The presidential jet touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the afternoon, amidst tight security and jubilant fanfare.

Tinubu was homely received by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, top government officials, and enthusiastic Lagosians who gathered to welcome him at the airport on Wednesday.

His visit is expected to bring joy and reinforce the spirit of unity and togetherness that defines the Christmas season.

As President Tinubu celebrates Christmas in Lagos, Nigerians across the country are also gearing up for the festive season, traveling to their hometowns to reunite with loved ones.

Previous article
Over 10 children die during Ibadan funfair party stampede
Next article
JUST IN: Oyo Govt. arrests Ooni former wife’s children party organizers

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.