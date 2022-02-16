Tinubu -Aregbesola-Oyetola face-off: Leaning before lesson is taught

At this point, when the Political tensions have become hotter and tensed, the people of Osun are anxious and really preparing for who becomes the next Governor of the state come July 2022. Political interplay has begun to fly around, emotional outbursts and various media outcry have dominated the mainstream media since a few days ago. Fall out between Aregbe and Oyetola and Aregbe’s recent outburst against his acclaimed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The notion of ” Ipà téjè tétè ema pà Dagunro” is the case of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Away from that, the crisis between the two isn’t all about Oyetola’s performance, it’s not about his productivity and how he has delivered to the People of Osun State. It’s all about Political Scheming, Appointment Sharing, Disbanding of some of Aregbesola’s Policies, and maybe Asiwaju’s ‘uncare’ attitude against the Predecessor (AREGBESOLA) and his Successor (OYETOLA). Be that as it may, Personal Interest also triggered one of the main issues and battle for who controls the Party.

This morning, a video clip was released by Senator Ajibola Bashiru on certain individuals from the TOP factions who are still benefiting in one way or the other at the Federal Level from Kolapo Alimi to Najeem Salam. As much as I would like to say, the Individuals mentioned are also enjoying some largesse from the Federal Pot if not from the State.

Regardless of whatever issue that has ensued between Aregbesola and Oyetola, Both Baba Akande and Asiwaju haven’t done well as regard the settlement of the disputes. To state it clearly, they both have failed woefully and there is no other adjective to qualify it.

AHEAD OF 2022 OSUN GUBER ELECTION

As much as I can say, if it’s obviously as regard Performance, Project, and Service delivery, Oyetola has done wonderfully well and deserves to be elected again as the next Osun State Governor. Away from petty hatred and sycophancy, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has done well. However, the re-election bid of any individual into an elective post goes beyond performance. We had had instances where a Governor would perform really, yet fail to scale the second term. It’s not a new thing. At the point of delivering to the common man, one must work assiduously on political scheming.

Regardless of how strong and politically viable the likes of Baba Akande, Omisore, Ajibola Bashiru and a host of others are, the All Progressive Congress in Osun State won’t commit a political error by saying that Aregbesola, Najeem Salam, Yussuf Lasun, and host of others aren’t important. They are as important as any other person.

Aregbesola and Oyetola at this point should learn from Kashim Shettima and Governor Zulum who have done wonderfully well in managing their relationship in the Spirit of Brotherhood ever since Zulum became the Governor. It’s obvious that Shettima understands the need to leave the podium when the ovation seems to be loud. Forget about betrayal, forget personal interest and all, both Aregbesola and Oyetola know what they are fighting for which as a matter of fact won’t go beyond “PERSONAL INTEREST”.

ON ASIWAJU AND BABA AKANDE LEADERSHIP ROLE.

The Popular Yoruba Adage that says “Agba kiiwà Loja ki orí Omo tuntun Kowó” is gradually turning to a mirage/pipe cheaf. The duo has failed in giving the needed leadership advice and roles where needs be. Away from emotional outburst and outpour of Aregbesola, the duo of Asiwaju and Baba Akande has never handled the issue with utmost sincerity and seriousness since the issues started more than 2 Years Ago. The notion of “Que sera sera” (What will be will be) has turned the issue into a Mess. If at all Asiwaju is ready to take over the Country as the President in 2023, alot needs to be done by Baba Akande and Osoba. These two men appears to be the eldest of all Progressives in Southwest. Progressive Family in Southwest is in dire mess and if care isn’t taken the calamity might be too grievous to imagine.

CONCLUSIVELY

As the Party prepares for it’s Party Primary on Saturday, let the two warring party knows that this is a game of interest and battle of supremacy by votes and not by hooliganism and gangsterism. The lives of the common man on streets matters and it shouldn’t be a situation when the lives of the innocent Individuals won’t be save again. The two Parties should eschew violence and let the best candidate emerge in a free and fair due!!

Olalekan Oladipupo is a political affairs analyst based in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital

