Tinubu, Aregbesola loyalists join ADC in Osun ahead guber poll

As politicians gear up for the highly anticipated 2027 general elections, the Omoluabi Progressives, a political movement founded by former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, has declared its readiness to collapse its structures across all local government areas of the state in support of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The announcement follows the defection of several politicians to the ADC, which has been adopted by coalitions of opposition figures aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming presidential election.

This declaration was made on Wednesday by the group’s Osun State Coordinator, Bayo Oyetola, during a press briefing in Osogbo.

He noted that the decision followed extensive consultations with grassroots members and key stakeholders within the progressive family.

According to Oyetola, the group is aligning with the ADC as part of efforts to reposition Osun State politically and provide a credible alternative platform for good governance.

He emphasized that the move is not just a merger but a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening democratic participation in the state.

“We are prepared to collapse our political structures in all 30 local government areas and the area office into the ADC. This is a decision born out of the need to reinvigorate progressive politics in Osun and ensure a people-oriented government,” he said.

The Omoluabi coordinator also urged other like-minded groups and individuals to join forces with the ADC, stressing that the time had come for a united front to rescue the state from its current challenges and restore the original ideals of progressivism.