Tinubu, Aregbesola debunk speculated dispute, remain united

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has debunked claim that there was a feud between them which was why the caucus groups within the party in Lagos was dissolved.
They stated that the alleged phantom cold war between them was a figment of the imagination of the news organization that authored the report and that the relationship that had existed between them for over a decade remains and cannot be broken by disbandment of Mangate Group, and Justice Forum.
In a separate statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, they argued that the disbandment of caucus groups by the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) was targeted at sustaining the party discipline, harmony, and cohesion and engender party supremacy.
While arguing that the party is one united political family and be separated, Tinubu stated that there had never been any phantom cold war between him and Aregbesola and that he believes in Aregbesola and the minister accepted him as his political leader.
In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Aregbesola, who also debunked claims that he was nursing presidential ambition in 2023, stressed that his loyalty to Asiwaju is not only total but that his commitment to whatever the leader wants is unwavering.