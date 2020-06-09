Tinubu, Aregbesola debunk speculated dispute, remain united

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has debunked claim that there was a feud between them which was why the caucus groups within the party in Lagos was dissolved.

They stated that the alleged phantom cold war between them was a figment of the imagination of the news organization that authored the report and that the relationship that had existed between them for over a decade remains and cannot be broken by disbandment of Mangate Group, and Justice Forum.

In a separate statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, they argued that the disbandment of caucus groups by the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) was targeted at sustaining the party discipline, harmony, and cohesion and engender party supremacy.

While arguing that the party is one united political family and be separated, Tinubu stated that there had never been any phantom cold war between him and Aregbesola and that he believes in Aregbesola and the minister accepted him as his political leader.

Tinubu said: “Our political family remains strong. And we are staying focused on our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party and GAC is a very strong body within the APC leadership structure in Lagos. Its resolution is not targeted at any particular individual or collection of individuals.

“The resolution was to restate the often-stated position that the only group known to us is APC and not any of the factional groups. It was to renew the commitment to APC and its unity.

Ogbeni Aregbesola is a strong member of the political family. The GAC position does not imply any division within the group. “The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted. To do so impulsively as the authors of the reports have done is to take the frontier of reporting away from facts to the realm of groundless speculations”, he added.

In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Aregbesola, who also debunked claims that he was nursing presidential ambition in 2023, stressed that his loyalty to Asiwaju is not only total but that his commitment to whatever the leader wants is unwavering.

He said: “Rift with Asiwaju Tinubu? Nothing can be more impossible! Nothing can be farther from the truth. I remain committed to my mentor and the group our detractors claim has been banned is the most committed to the realization of Asiwaju’s ambition.”

The minister urged his supporters to ignore the reports making the rounds and refrain from being distracted from the goal of building a strong APC as well as a united Nigeria.