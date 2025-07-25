Tinubu approves Super Falcons allowances ahead WAFCON finals

President Bola Tinubu has approved the full payment of allowances and match bonuses for the Super Falcons ahead of their final match against the Atlas Lionesses, the Moroccan national football team, in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Tinubu’s approval came three days after the Falcons secured their place in the WAFCON finals, with Rasheedat Ajibade scoring the opening goal and Michelle Alozie delivering a last-minute strike to seal victory against the Banyana Banyana ladies.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga, the payment will also cover up to 15 months of outstanding salaries owed to senior national team coaches, as well as allowances and pledged bonuses due to the senior female national team and the Under-20 national team.

According to the statement, “President has approved the payment of N12billion outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s national teams of various sports, which includes Super Eagles and others.

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, confirmed that all entitlements, covering up to and including the final match on July 26, have been disbursed for immediate payment to players, coaches, and officials.

He further assured that this will now become standard practice: timely payments delivered without delays or unnecessary drama.

The move, he added also extends to D’Tigress, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, who are set to begin their 2025 FIBA Women AfroBasket campaign in Côte d’Ivoire.

“This is the kind of sports administration we are building, one rooted in dignity, trust, and shared prosperity. Future generations would appreciate President Tinubu’s reforms in the sports sector,” he said.