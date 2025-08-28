Tinubu approves special salary for retiring senior military officers

President Bola Tinubu has approved a special retirement package for senior military officers, including service chiefs and generals.

Under the package, retiring officers are entitled to bullet-proof sport utility vehicles, replaced every four years, medical allowances of up to $20,000 annually, and free medical treatment both in Nigeria and abroad. They will also be provided with domestic aides, drivers, security orderlies, and other support staff.

The approval is contained in the revised Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS), which the President signed into law in December 2024 in Abuja, following a review process conducted by the Ministry of Defence and endorsed by the Presidency.

The Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who announced the decision, said the new arrangement was designed to guarantee the welfare of top military leaders after their years of service.

Service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff will retain their personal firearms after retirement, while major generals and brigadier generals will receive official vehicles, medical allowances ranging between $10,000 and $15,000 annually, along with similar domestic and security support.

The policy has drawn sharp criticism from civil society groups, who describe the benefits as excessive and capable of deepening inequality within the armed forces.

Advocacy groups have also faulted the inclusion of foreign medical coverage, calling it insensitive at a time when millions of Nigerians lack access to basic healthcare.