Tinubu approves oil drilling licenses for Bauchi, Gombe

President Bola Tinubu has approved the issuance of crucial regulatory approvals for the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, a multi-billion-dollar oil exploration venture straddling Bauchi and Gombe states.

This national oil infrastructure is expected to play a vital role in revamping Nigeria’s petroleum sector, with Tinubu reaffirming his commitment to unlocking the energy industry’s full capacity to drive economic growth.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, during the official launch of the permanent site of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

A statement released yesterday by the Lokpobiri’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, underscored the project’s importance to Nigeria’s broader oil and gas ambitions.

“President Bola Tinubu approved the issuance of all outstanding regulatory licenses for the Kolmani Integrated Development Project,” Lokpobiri said. “I made this clear during the groundbreaking ceremony for the permanent site of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy in the Kolmani area of Bauchi State.”

He praised Bauchi State for supporting this national initiative through the establishment of the oil and gas academy, describing it as a vital step in building the skilled workforce needed to grow the industry.

“With our vast fossil fuel resources, the Federal Government—through the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF)—continues to promote capacity building and innovation,” he said. “I expect the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy to collaborate closely with the PTDF to ensure long-term success and sustainability.”

The Kolmani Integrated Development Project, initially launched in November 2022, marked the start of oil exploration in Northern Nigeria. It is sited at the Kolmani River II oil field, located on the Bauchi-Gombe boundary.

In a related development, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, confirmed last week that the corporation is preparing to resume drilling activities at the site.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for its support, pledging his administration’s full backing for the oil and gas academy.

“This institution will serve as a hub for skill development and innovation, benefiting not only Bauchi State but the entire country,” the governor said.