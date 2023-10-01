Tinubu approves N25,000 wage increase for low-grade workers

In a bid to cushion effects of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has announced a six-month temporary wage increase for low-grade workers in the country.

Tinubu said that the workers, under the employ of the Federal Government, would within the window receive N25,000 additional wages, in order to meet their financial demands after the subsidy removal led to a surge in the cost of living in the country.

The President announced the increment during his first Independence Anniversary speech on Sunday, marking the country’s 63rd year after gaining independence from the British.

He said: “Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation.

“For the next six months, the average low grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty Five Thousand naira per month.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

