Tinubu approves N16.7bn for Mokwa bridge repairs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N16.7 billion for the immediate reconstruction of the Mokwa bridge in Niger State, barely three months after the facility collapsed following devastating floods that ravaged the state.

The Mokwa Bridge, a vital link on the Ilorin–Jebba–Mokwa road, serves as a key artery for the movement of goods and commuters across the region.

As gathered, the collapsed facility has led to severe disruption in trade and travel, increasing motorists travel time linking the north and south region of the country.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State during a meeting with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Idris emphasized that the approval reflects the administration’s responsiveness to urgent infrastructure needs. “We want to thank Mr. President and the Honourable Minister of Works.

We jointly discussed this and approached Mr. President, who graciously approved it. It means a lot to the people. It’s ₦16.7 billion to reconstruct the bridge — a 10-span bridge,” he said .

In his remarks, Umahi described President Tinubu as a “compassionate and listening leader, committed to solving the challenges confronting citizens.”

He confirmed that the reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge forms part of a broader package of urgent infrastructure interventions, including repairs to bridges in Wukari (Taraba State), Lokoja, Afikpo–Abia–Imo axis, Keffi Flyover, Jebba Bridge (Kwara State), as well as bridges across Edo and Kebbi States.

The Ministry of Works has assured that reputable contractors will be engaged, and that reconstruction will begin within weeks, with a targeted completion ahead of the 2026 rainy season.

Local residents and commuters have welcomed the development, citing months of disruptions due to detours and traffic delays.