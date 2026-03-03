Tinubu approves minor cabinet reshuffle, nominates Oyedele

As part of his minor cabinet reshuffle, President Bola Tinubu has nominated Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance, replacing Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Uzoka-Anite will now move to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, as the Minister of State, her third portfolio in the administration.

According to a statement issued by Tinubu’s spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the president on Tuesday conveyed the nomination of Oyedele to the Senate for confirmation in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Until Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria’s tax system.

He attended Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy and finance.

The 50-year-old man, who the presidency described as an an economist, accountant and public policy expert, attended Oxford Brookes University and earned a BSc in applied accounting.

He also completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Oyedele spent 22 years of his working career at PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

Oyedele is also a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.