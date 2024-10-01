Tinubu approves 30-day youth confab to address young Nigerians demands

President Bola Tinubu has approved a 30-day conference to identify all challenges of the youths and chart a pathway towards addressing the challenges.

Tinubu said that the conference will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower the youths to participate actively in nation-building.

The president disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing Nigerians during an Independence day broadcast.

According to him, Considering this, I am pleased to announce the gathering of a National Youth Conference. This conference will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people, who constitute more than 60 per cent of our population.

“It will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people to participate actively in nation-building.

“By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow.

“The 30-day Confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.

“The modalities of this Confab and selection of delegates will be designed in close consultation with our young people through their representatives.

“Through this confab, it will be our job as leaders to ensure that their aspirations are at the heart of the conference’s deliberations. The government will thoroughly consider and implement the recommendations and outcomes from this forum as we remain resolute in our mission to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

“Our government is implementing several other youth-centric programmes to give our young people an advantage in the rapidly changing world. We are implementing, amongst others, the 3 million Technical Talents programme (3MTT) of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone”.