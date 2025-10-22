Tinubu approves 2yrs tenure extension for Surveyor-General

President Bola Tinubu has approved a two-year tenure extension for the Surveyor-General of the Federation, AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, to enable him to complete key reforms in Nigeria’s geospatial and land management systems.

The move is aimed at ensuring continuity and the successful completion of reforms already initiated under Adebomehin’s leadership.

The extension, which will take effect from January 5, 2026, was necessitated by the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the development in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the decision followed the recent transfer of OSGOF to the Presidency.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in the Surveyor-General’s ability to consolidate reforms in critical areas of the country’s geospatial data systems over the next two years.

These reforms cover national land management and administration, coordination of highways and abutting land infrastructure, reclamation and erosion control programmes, as well as other matters of strategic national importance.

Adebomehin was first appointed as Surveyor-General of the Federation by former President Muhammadu Buhari, with effect from January 5, 2022.