Tinubu appoints Rivers PDP chairman amid APC exco dissolution

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The leadership crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not end soon after President Bola Tinubu appointed chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Desmond Akawor, as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Akawor, who was Nigeria’s former ambassador to South Korea, would be expected to appear before the Senate for confirmation of his new appointment.

The PDP chairman’s appointment was revealed through a statement released on Thursday by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, and made available to newsmen.

He said the new RMAFC Federal Commissioner to represent Rivers was appointed following the tragic demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Asondu Wenah Temple, earlier this month.

The president tasked the new Federal Commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that would ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three tiers of government in Nigeria.

“Ambassador Akawor is a decorated public servant who has served the nation as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority; CEO, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services),” the statement read.

