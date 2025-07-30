Tinubu appoints Olumode as Fire Service boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Deputy Controller General (DCG) Olumode Adeyemi as the new Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), placing him at the helm of the agency.

Adeyemi is taking over from Engineer Abdulganiyu Jaji, whose appointment elapses on August 13th 2025, upon reaching the retirement age of 60.

His elevation to the top office comes with recognition for his extensive career and contributions within the fire service sector, having risen through the ranks with commendable credentials and leadership experience.

According to a statement released to newsmen by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) secretary Abdulmalik Jibrin, the appointment will take effect from August 14, 2025.

“This appointment follows the imminent retirement of the current Controller-General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji Olola, on 13th August, 2025, upon attaining the age of sixty,” the board stated.

It added that Olumode brings a “wealth of experience” to the position, having begun his journey with the FCT Fire Service before transferring to the Federal Fire Service, where he most recently held the position of Deputy Controller-General in charge of Human Resources.

The new Fire Service boss is a seasoned officer who has completed all mandatory in-service and command training courses, both locally and internationally.

He is also affiliated with several professional bodies, including the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, the Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, and the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management of Nigeria.

The CDCFIB also commended the outgoing CG, Jaji, for his “immense contributions to the growth and transformation of the Federal Fire Service” during his tenure.