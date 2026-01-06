Tinubu appoints Odusote as first law school female boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, making her the first woman to head the institution since its establishment in 1962.

Odusote, who currently serves as Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus, will succeed the incumbent Director-General, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose tenure expires on January 9, 2026, after eight years of service.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, the appointment takes effect from January 10, 2026, and is for a four-year term.

As Director-General, Odusote will be responsible for providing overall academic leadership, administrative oversight, and strategic direction for the institution across all its campuses.

She will also serve as the primary liaison between the Nigerian Law School and key stakeholders, including the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, and the Nigerian Bar Association.

The 54-year-old obtained her LL.B. degree from Obafemi Awolowo University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. She also earned an LL.M. degree from the same university, specialising in company and commercial law.

She later obtained a PhD in Law from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, with research interests in public law and the administration of justice.

According to the statement, “Odusote joined the Law School in 2001 as a lecturer and since then, has served in various capacities, including as head of the academic department, director of academics, and head of campus.

“During her career at the Law School, she was a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University in the UK for a short time and has published extensively in reputable local and international law journals and has presented papers at numerous legal education conferences. She also served on committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.