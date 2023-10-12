Tinubu appoints new Chaiman, Sectetary for EFCC

Following the resignation of the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rasheed Bawa, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the new head for the anti-graft commission.

The president also appointed Muhammad Hammajoda to serve as secretary for the anti-corruption agency, as part of measures to restructure the commission towards tackling misappropriation of public funds and other issues stipulated by law for the agency.

While Olukoyede would serve in the agency for four years, while Hammajoda would hold office for five years and both appointments could renewed by the President.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

