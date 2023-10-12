Report on Interest
under logo

Army launches welfare flight to ease troops movement, others

The Guild

Kano records 33 deaths after coronavirus infections increase…

The Guild

JUST IN: Ekiti Court remands couple, daughter over…

The Guild
AppointmentBusiness

Tinubu appoints new Chaiman, Sectetary for EFCC

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Following the resignation of the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rasheed Bawa, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the new head for the anti-graft commission.

 

The president also appointed Muhammad Hammajoda to serve as secretary for the anti-corruption agency, as part of measures to restructure the commission towards tackling misappropriation of public funds and other issues stipulated by law for the agency.

 

While Olukoyede would serve in the agency for four years, while Hammajoda would hold office for five years and both appointments could renewed by the President.

 

 

The Guild 10062 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: