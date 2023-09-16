Tinubu appoints Muri-Okunola as Principal Secretary

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Lagos State Head Of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, as his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), in order to assist him in completing all his daily engagements.
As gathered, Muri-Okunola has received his letter and is expected to leave Lagos to resume at his new office in the Villa, Federal Capital Territory Abuja.
A source from the Presidency on Saturday disclosed to The Guild that his appointment was concluded barely three weeks ago and that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was aware that his days as the number one civil servant are numbered.
He added that Muri-Okunola was picked considering his track records after serving as Personal Assistant to Tinubu while he was the governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007.
