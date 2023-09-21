Tinubu appoints MKO’s son as S.A on special duties

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jamiu Abiola, son of late Chief Moshood Abiola (MKO), the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, as Special Assistant on Special Duties, to assist the administration in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians under its ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Abiola’s appointment as Special Assistant on Special Duties was said to have been approved by President Tinubu after considering his expertise and accomplishments of the late philanthropist’s son over the years in the country and abroad.

In the letter sent to the appointee from Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and seen by The Guild on Thursday, the appointment was made by the President before leaving for the United Nations summit in New York.

He was appointed by the president while recruiting Nigerians that shared same passion for a better country where the citizens get dividend of democracy often irrespective of their status.

Abiola, who graduated from the New York University in United States, has been deployed by the President to office of the Vice President, Kassim Shetimma, to assist the Tinubu-Shetimma-led administration achieving promises made to Nigerians during the 2023 presidential poll.

According to the letter: “I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved your appointment as Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties (Office of the Vice President)”.

The son of the late Aare Onakankanfo also obtained post graduate certificates from same varsity with focus on translating Arabic, French, Spanish and German languages into English, and these languages he now speaks fluently.

Aside from these languages, Abiola can also speak French, Portuguese, Yoruba, Hausa, Japanese, Igbo, Fulani and Kanuri languages.

Due to his ability to speak multiple languages, since 2015, he has been engaged by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on freelance, to translate documents from French into English and drafting summary reports during conferences and council sessions.

He is also translating over 50,000 words monthly for the world’s largest translations agency, specializing in technical, financial and patent translations following intensive testing.

Before his appointment, Abiola is Director of Statutory Compliance and Indigenous Growth at the Pilgrims Africa, a global security company with over 3000 employees and offices across over 20 countries.

The multi-linguist is also the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC mega station, a business that he had managed over a decade and guided to record about N3 billion annual sales.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

