Tinubu appoints MD, board members for NEMSA

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Adesayo Michael as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA.

Tinubu confirmed Adesayo’s appointment to the designation as well as 11 nine others as the body’s board members in a bid to facilitate standardization,testing and certifying electrical materials and equipment in the country, one of the roles played by NEMSA for the society.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bola Onanuga, the Presidency also appointed Aliyu Abdulazzez as the Executive Director, Technical, and Ikechi Nwosu as Chairman representing the agency for the South East.

The statement on Tuesday reveals that the board members appointed include Zubair Idris (Member), Igba Elizabeth (Member-North Central); Sani Alhaji Shehu (Member–North East); Adeyemi Adetunji (Member–South West); Engr Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe (Member–South South) and Engr. Charles Ogbonna Asogwa (South East).

The President also appointed Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the Managing Director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) in Abuja, an agency responsible for conducting research and development in technology and operating a nuclear research facility.

Additionally, Tinubu nominated Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi, and Abdullahi Muktar, representing Kaduna, as Commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).