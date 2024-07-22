Tinubu appoints Lagos varsity former VC as medical institute DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Lagos State University (LASU) former Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Obafunwa, as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

Tinubu appointed Obafunwa to drive the NIMR’s objective to lead research into diseases and develop effective structures for disseminating research findings.

Aside from that, the President stated that Obafunwa has been mandated to provide an enabling environment and facilities for health research.

Through NIMR, the institute’s new boss would engage in the training of health experts in collaboration with the federal and state health ministries.

Obafunwa’s appointment was disclosed through a statement released by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

The NIMR new boss, who is a renowned pathologist, will be succeeding Professor Babatunde Salako, whose tenure expires on July 23, 2024.

According to the statement, “Tinubu extends his gratitude to Professor Salako for his service to the nation.

“Professor Obafunwa qualified in medicine from the University of Lagos in 1980, following which he specialized in Anatomic Pathology (morphological study of diseases), graduating in May 1987.

“He later sub-specialized in Forensic Pathology in Scotland (1991) and obtained a law degree from England (2004). Obafunwa has several other academic qualifications and holds membership of various professional bodies in the UK, USA, and Nigeria.

The LASU former VC had worked in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and the UK before returning to Nigeria in November 2004 to take up an appointment as Professor of Forensic Pathology at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

“He is a former provost of LASUCOM, Chief Medical Examiner for Lagos State, and former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University. Before his appointment, he was the International Regional Advisor of the Royal College of Pathologists (UK) for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“He has authored several scientific publications and contributed chapters to textbooks. His research spans anatomic and forensic pathology, and he is currently involved in research in forensic entomology and taphonomy at the University of Nebraska, USA”.