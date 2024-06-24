Tinubu appoints Lagos former commissioner as consumer protection agency

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Lagos former commissioner, Tunji Bello, as new Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The appointment of the former commissioner would be determined by the Senate after resumption from the Eid-il-Adha recess.

Bello whose appointment was confirmed on Monday through a statement released by the president Media aide, is a lawyer, administrator, and renowned journalist, had served in Lagos for many years.

He is the former secretary to the Lagos State Government and holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. He studied Law at the same university and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord Newspapers in 1985 and held the positions of Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor, National Concord.

He is a winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers in 2001.

He also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State.

The President expects that the new Chief Executive Officer of this important agency will ensure the holistic realization of the Commission’s mandate of protecting and promoting the interest and welfare of Nigerian consumers, and ensuring the adoption of measures to guarantee the safety and quality of goods and services.