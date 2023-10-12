Tinubu appoints Lagos former cabinet member as NPC commissioner

Ahead of next population census, President Bola Tinubu has nominated a former commissioner for education in Lagos State, Olayinka Oladunjoye, to serve as the Federal Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (N.P.C.).

At the Commission, Oladunjoye would be expected to protect the Lagos state interest and ensure that during the next population census, Lagosians were adequately counted by the officials.

The appointment of Oladunjoye, who was also a Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives under the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, was made public on Thursday when the senate read the letter from the president asking that they confirm him as a commissioner.

After the expiration o the tenure, Oladunjoye, who has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, was included in the 2023 Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign team.

Before she was appointed the Honorable Commissioner for Education in Lagos State during the second term of Governor Babatunde Fashola, she served as the CEO and Executive Director of an insurance firm. She continued in the same capacity during Governor Ambode’s administration.

Her impressive qualifications include being an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (ACCI London) in 1994. She was also a Chartered Insurer from the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (ACCIILondon) in 1996, becoming an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) in 1997.

She has been a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (N.B.A.) since 1999, and also an Associate of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (ACIB) in 2004.

About the NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) had earlier planned to conduct a national census exercise this year but has been faced with one form of technical challenge.

Nigeria’s last census exercise was conducted in 2006 and put the population at 140 million. While the population has grown rapidly and recent estimates put it at 220 million, there have not been any census exercises conducted to verify that figure.

The standard practice for census exercises is once every ten years, meaning Nigeria ought to have conducted another census in 2016.

