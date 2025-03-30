Tinubu appoints Kwara former lawmaker as health insurance boss

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, as the Chairman of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The appointment of the former Kwara Central lawmaker would be for an initial term of four years and could be renewed by the president on performance.

Oloriegbe’s appointment, according to the Presidency on Sunday, took effect on March 11, 2025.

Commending the president over the appointment, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said that appointment perfectly fits the appointee, given Oloriegbe’s background as a medical professional, his passion for the health sector, and his achievements as one-time chairman of the Senate Committee on Health.

The Governor is confident that Oloriegbe will bring his wealth of experience, network, and goodwill to make the NHIA greater and more beneficial to the people.

AbdulRazaq expresses his profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the honour that this appointment — like the previous ones — represents for the people of the state, especially members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He prayed that God gives the the former lawmaker all he needs to succeed in the new role, urging every stakeholder in the subsector to support the new chairman of the NHIS.

Oloriegbe, who represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the National Assembly, holds a Master’s in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, UK, and HEC, Paris, and a Bachelor’s of Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Nigeria Veneral Disease Association, Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria, International Aids Society (IAS), and the Africa Health Leadership and Management Network.

Oloriegbe served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023 and the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Health.