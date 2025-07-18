Tinubu appoints IBB’s son as BOA chairman

President Bola Tinubu has named Muhammad Babangida, son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, as the new Chairman of the restructured Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

Muhammad’s appointment was confirmed in a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who also disclosed that seven other appointments were approved across key federal government institutions.

According to Onanuga, “Some of them will serve as chairmen or directors-general of federal agencies.”

Muhammad Babangida, aged 53, is well-grounded in administration and governance. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Montreux, Switzerland.

He also completed an Executive Program in Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School in 2002.

However, other appointments announced by the presidency include:

Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna) – Chairperson, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA)

Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano) – Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC)

Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano) – Chairman, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

Sanusi Musa, SAN (Kano) – Chairman, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR)

Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto) – Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA)

Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara) – Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN)

Mrs. Tomi Somefun (Oyo) – Managing Director, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC)

Dr. Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna) – Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC)

The new appointees are expected to bring their expertise to bear in revamping critical sectors and strengthening public institutions under the Tinubu administration.