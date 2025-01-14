Tinubu appoints Folashade Adekaijaoya as first female DSS deputy DG

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Folashade Adekaiyaoja, as the first female Deputy Director General of the Department of State Services.

This development as gathered, was the president’s effort to revise the agency’s structure for better efficiency in line with the original organogram of the Service which is structured to comprise three Deputy Directors General in its hierarchy.

The appointment and ratification by the president, according to operatives of the agency on Tuesday, was based on the recommendation of the DG, through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

MORE DETAILS COMING.