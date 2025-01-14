26.1 C
Lagos
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
spot_img
National

Tinubu appoints Folashade Adekaijaoya as first female DSS deputy DG

0
5
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Google

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Folashade Adekaiyaoja, as the first female Deputy Director General of the Department of State Services.

This development as gathered, was the president’s effort to revise the agency’s structure for better efficiency in line with the original organogram of the Service which is structured to comprise three Deputy Directors General in its hierarchy.

The appointment and ratification by the president, according to operatives of the agency on Tuesday, was based on the recommendation of the DG, through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

MORE DETAILS COMING.

Previous article
UK minister resigns amid corruption allegations
Next article
Rivers Cassava boss drowns after escaping abduction 

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.