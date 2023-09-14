Tinubu appoints financial expert as new FIRS boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former aide to the president on revenue, Zacch Adedeji, as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), after directing the former boss to proceed on an immediate and compulsory pre-retirement leave.

Tinubu said that the decision to appoint Adedeji and direct the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave which was expected to elapse on December 8, 2023, when he would be expected to retire officially.

He added that the move was in compliance with the provision in Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243.

The president noted that Adedeji’s appointment would be made permanent after serving 90-day period before which it could be confirm as the substantive Executive Chairman of the FIRS for a term of four years in the first instance.

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

“By these directives of the President, the new appointment takes immediate effect”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

