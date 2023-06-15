Tinubu appoints EFCC former boss, seven others as advisers

In a bid to fulfill his electoral promises to Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) former boss, Nuhu Ribadu, as Special Adviser on Security and seven others.

Others appointed by the President were Lagos State former commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dele Alake, as Special Duties, Communications and Strategy while his counterpart on finance during their work in Lagos, Wale Edun, was picked as Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.

Also among the eight appointees was Yau Darazo who would serve as Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Olu Verheijen on Energy; Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser on Revenue

The president also picked John Uwajumogu, to serve as an aide on Industry, Trade and Investment while Salma Anas was appointed on Health

