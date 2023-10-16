Tinubu appoints communication expert as secretary for Abuja women affairs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a female communication expert, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, as the Mandate Secretary for the newly created Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Benjamins-Laniyi’s appointment was made by the President to further strengthens the administrative team led by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

She will play a pivotal role in the FCTA’s commitment to promoting the well-being and empowerment of women and children in the Federal Capital Territory.

The communication expert’s appointment was made public on Monday through a statement released by the Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunlewe, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “With over 35 years of experience as a communications consultant, social entrepreneur, international mentor, and environmentalist, Benjamins-Laniyi brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.

“She attended Queens School Lagos for her secondary school education and is a 1989 graduate of English from the University of Ibadan. She has made significant contributions to society as a prominent compere and renowned motivational speaker. Her passion for social issues, particularly those affecting women and children, is evident in her remarkable work.

“She has also showcased her commitment to women’s political participation by aspiring for a senatorial position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022. As the Grand Matron of “Hope Again for FCT Women in Politics,” she has played a vital role in encouraging and mentoring women in the political arena.

“Her deep understanding of the political landscape and her ability to navigate complex policy challenges will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of women’s rights and well-being in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Benjamins-Laniyi born in 1965 and hails from Ogun State, was appointed for her exemplary qualifications and dedication to public service”.

