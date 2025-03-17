Tinubu appoints Bishop Kukah as Kaduna varsity Pro-Chancellor

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council for the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

In addition to Kukah’s appointment, Tinubu also approved key leadership positions for the university including Prof. Qurix Barnabas as the Vice Chancellor, while Sanusi Adamu would serve as institution registrar.

Ibrahim Dalhat takes on the role of Bursar, and Prof. Daniel Abubakar has been appointed University Librarian.

The university’s Governing Council will also include regional representatives: Thomas Etuh (North Central), Chief Fabian Nwaora (South East), Prof. Femi Taiwo (South West), and Zarah Bukar (North East).

These appointments were made based on the individuals’ extensive professional achievements and leadership experience, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector.

The announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy on Monday.

President Tinubu urged the newly appointed officials to establish a solid academic foundation and provide visionary leadership as the institution prepares to welcome its first batch of students in September 2025.

The Federal University of Applied Sciences, formerly known as Nok University, recently came under federal government ownership.