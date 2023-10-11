Tinubu appoints aide on digital economy, six agencies heads

As part of measures to harness the benefits in the digital sector, President Bola Tinubu has appointed has approved appointments of Idris Alubankudi as his Special Adviser on the digital economy.

Aside from that, Tinubu approved the appointment of new Chief Executives for five agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, to boost their operations in the country.

Those appointed to head the agencies include Aminu Maida as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Nkechi Egerton-Idehen as Managing Director, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT); Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi as the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Dr. Vincent Olatunji as the National Commissioner Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and Tola Odeyemi as the Postmaster General Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Tinubu’s decision to appoint the aide and new heads for these agencies was to maximally leverage the country’s proven technological and digital economic prowess, to expand the sector towards boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The president, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the sector is a major factor in repositioning the nation’s economy towards greater financial inclusion, and reducing dependence on oil revenue.

Tinubu noted that the appointments of the six individuals take immediate effect.

