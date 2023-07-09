Tinubu appoints 20 more aides ahead cabinet formation

As Nigerians await release of ministerial appointees names, President Bola Tinubu has appointed 20 personal aides, who were expected to serve as Senior Special Assistants (SSA) Special Assistants (SA) and Personal Assistants (PA), to serve his administration.

The appointment of the aides, wheeo were expects drawn from different fields, as gathered, would be made public by the president on return from his foreign trip.

Sources close to the Villa on Sunday disclosed that the nominees have been notified of their appointments and were already preparing to resume work as the President aide.

He added that the appointees were those that would aid the president’s works and give him opportunity to fast-track growth and development which every Nigerian crave for across the country.

The appointees include the publisher of Western Post Newspaper,Tunde Rahman, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Damilotun Aderemi as his Private Secretary, Ibrahim Masari, who was nominated as Vice Presidential candidate before he was replaced, as SSA on Political Matters, Toyin Subair as Domestic and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz as SSA on Print Media.

Also, the president appointed his relative, Dr Adekunle Tinubu, as his Personal Physician, Otega Ogara as SSA on Digital, Demola Oshodi, SSA on Protocol; Tope Ajayi SSA on Media and Public affairs, while Yetunde Sekoni and Motunrayo Jinadu were’s roles as SSA were yet to be defined.

However, the president appointed Segun Dada as Special Assistant on Social Media, Paul Adekanye as SA on Logistics; Friday Soton SA on Housekeeping; Shitta-Bey Akande SA on Catering; Nosa Asemota SA on Visual Communication and Personal Photographer; Kamal Yusuf PA on Special Duties, Wale Fadairo as PA on General Duties, Sunday Moses as PA on Videography, and Taiwo Okonlawon – PA State photographer.

