Tinubu, Anyim, PDP former spokesman meet behind closed doors

The Nigerian major opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), may witness massive defection of major stakeholders’ to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following moves by its members to romance the APC-led Federal Government.

Indication of this became obvious after a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; and a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, met with President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, barely a month after Tinubu, who has been described as a strong power broker, met with a group of aggrieved governors and former governors within PDP popularly called

the G5 or the Integrity Group.

Although, the crux of their discussion is unknown but sources close to the Villa disclosed that Anyim and Metuh were associates of the president and the visit discussion was to rekindle their relationship and discuss policies as well as politics.

Anyim, a former President of the Senate, was one of PDP’s presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections, while Metuh resigned from the main opposition party and from partisan politics last October.

However, the source said that Metuh may have resigned from the PDP but still has loyalist that often feed him information on whatever transpired within the opposition party and get directives from him.

Since his inauguration on May 29, 2023, the President has received members of the opposition from the PDP and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) including a former Governor of Kano State and NNPP presidential flagbearer during the last election, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

