Tinubu and the cabal around Buhari

As the general election draws nearer, the fuel crisis in Nigeria that has been well managed for seven years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has suddenly emerged and It’s biting harder.

Naira redesigning and swapping also throws the country into worse socioeconomic comatose as Nigerians now spend their days and nights at gas stations and banks to buy fuel and new currency.

In all of these, there are a few cartels that are smiling and jubilating that this hardship is happening at a time the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is looking brighter to win the next election.

Unfortunately, some of these cartels are working inside Presidential Villa. They are the people the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Rufai describes as angry members of APC whose candidate lost at the party presidential primary.

El-Rufai said on a national television that this group did not want Tinubu to win. He attributed the present fuel scarcity and the timing of the currency swap to this fifth columnist and described it as a plot by aggrieved men to stop Tinubu’s presidency.

This came about a week that Tinubu himself spoke on these fifth columnists in Abeokuta, Ogun State but added that their plots would not work.

I do not need a soothsayer to tell me that the current fuel crisis and currency swap is a ploy by enemies within the ruling party to disrupt Tinubu’s campaign, having sought the views of those in the oil and banking industries two weeks ago.

I concluded even before Tinubu’s statement in Ogun that there wouldn’t be crisis with a trillion Naira fuel subsidy in this year budget unless some cartels would deliberately cause one to derail the coming election.

And so it happened just like the story of biblical “Ahithophel” whose hatred for King David made him to desert the king to support a rebellious prince, Absalom.

There are “Aithophels” in Aso Villa who are nursing old wounds and plotting with a particular Tinubu’s rebellious beneficiary whom himself had so much coveted the same seat to stop the APC presidential candidate from claiming the victory.

El-Rufai noted that the current situation should not be seen as the APC policy but a ploy by some losers within the party who are working with oppositions to make Tinubu lose the February presidential polls.

A deeper assessment of biblical Ahithophel shows that he only pretends to be working for Absalom, he has his own personal agenda against King David who happens to be his inlaw in a way.

It is sad that many Nigerians who are experiencing the present fuel and Naira crisis do not see anything wrong in the ploy of the gangs as long as it will stop Tinubu from becoming president.

However,, these gangs should be reminded that the plan of Aithophel eventually failed while Absalom himself perished. It is a simple lesson, God chose David and He protected him against his enemies irrespective of his sins.

What if God had chosen Tinubu, hmmmm, thousands of Aithophels’ plans will not stop him.

By Kunle Awosiyan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

