Tinubu and the Agbado season

Two weeks ago, a respected former Minister from the North (and an ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar) forwarded to me a WhatsApp message. In the message taken from an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, the writer imputed that the promised strike by the Labour unions was a deal with Tinubu to ensure that Atiku would be unable to register the papers from Chicago State University (still being expected at the time) at the Supreme Court. Shortly before I received the message, I had seen a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, which suggested that Labour had agreed with the federal government to suspend the strike. Since this is someone to whom I am close, I thought I should correct the misconception in the shared post. So, I replied to him: “I don’t think the strike will continue. I am reading something that they (FG and Labour) may have reached a deal.” His terse response came almost immediately: “Are you also dem dem?” with an Emoji which depicts suspicion. Put in street language, I was being accused of having collected my share of ‘CORN-palliatives’.

As disappointed as I was by his message, I refused to take offense, knowing it goes with the season. I knew before the 2023 general election that the outcome would be divisive given the near-fanatical support enjoyed by three leading candidates. But I never expected the level of toxicity and hatemongering being witnessed on Nigerian social media landscape. In Nigeria today, it is difficult to sustain any meaningful conversation with political crusaders without being accused of impropriety, especially if you refuse to validate their prejudice. What I find even more strange is that young people are making enemies of one another because of support for either Atiku or Tinubu—two (former) friends who have done several things together over decades and whose children could still have their meeting points for mega deals. This of course is an issue for another day.

Interestingly, while some of us run away from social media because we have neither the temperament nor the dexterity to handle those who wish to conscript us into their wars, former Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR), Dr Joe Abah appears to be an expert in navigating that terrain. Amid reports of men being assaulted in Abuja for ‘stealing’ the manhood of other men after a mere handshake, there has been animated discussions on X with Abah a protagonist. “If you say that someone made your preeq disappear, at least show people the blank slate before you ask them to start beating the person na,” he wrote in one of his interventions as others add their perspectives on this latest Nigerian contribution to the world of ‘science and technology’. In another post, Abah volunteered to be used as an experiment by those with the expertise of making ‘the thing’ to vanish. “I don born finish. I no too need am again like that,” he posted.

However, the whole conversation did not go down well with a young man who considered it his business to prescribe what others must discuss on social media. “Ezemmuo, we’re in the mood (sic) of a very national issue involving our president’s CSU certificate. What’s your position as a senior lawyer Sir?” Without skipping a bit, Abah responded: “The most important national issue is people allegedly losing their preeqs. As a senior lawyer, I say show us the blank slate before you start beating the person. If it didn’t actually disappear and is just unresponsive, we call a Figure-Eight witness to cross-examine you.”

I will not be surprised if the young man read the reply, shook his head, and probably muttered, ‘Chai, Ezemmuo too don chop agbado’! May God deliver our country from the toxicity of this season!

