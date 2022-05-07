Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos Govt. mandates worshipers registration, contact…

The Guild

Lagos Govt. seals Viju factory for contravening water…

The Guild

Sanwo-Olu disburses N200M interest-free loans to filmmakers

The Guild
ColumnistsOpinion

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement for second term

By Taoreed Ayinla

By The Guild
Yesterday, the APC National Leader, the one and only Jagaban Borgu Of Africa endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for second term in Lagos State.
Of course other aspirants exist. Ironically, the Jagaban supporters are protesting that it would be unfair for President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse and throw his weight behind a candidate in the Presidential contest!
 It beats ones Imagination how people tend to loathe the same pudding they perpetually serve others. Such despicable act to the Roman crowds is never the signpost of sanctimoniousness.
Whatever the case, Party Supremacy Supercede Factional Interests and Protestation; insomuch Party Supremacy means party members falling into line with their party decision, be it on national policy issues, party nomination processes, relationship with the government in power or the opposition, sharing of political offices and whatever is noble and acceptable, provided it does not infringe on the Constitution and the individual rights of members.
“Everyman plays God but some are more suited for the role than Others!”

 

Taoreed Ayinla is a public affairs analyst 

The Guild 6546 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: