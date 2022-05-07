Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement for second term

Yesterday, the APC National Leader, the one and only Jagaban Borgu Of Africa endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for second term in Lagos State.

Of course other aspirants exist. Ironically, the Jagaban supporters are protesting that it would be unfair for President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse and throw his weight behind a candidate in the Presidential contest!

It beats ones Imagination how people tend to loathe the same pudding they perpetually serve others. Such despicable act to the Roman crowds is never the signpost of sanctimoniousness.

Whatever the case, Party Supremacy Supercede Factional Interests and Protestation; insomuch Party Supremacy means party members falling into line with their party decision, be it on national policy issues, party nomination processes, relationship with the government in power or the opposition, sharing of political offices and whatever is noble and acceptable, provided it does not infringe on the Constitution and the individual rights of members.

“Everyman plays God but some are more suited for the role than Others!”

Taoreed Ayinla is a public affairs analyst

