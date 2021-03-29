Tinubu and myself share common mission for Nigeria – Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that despite party differences, ambitions, and strategies, he, alongside All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, shared a common mission for Nigeria.

He added that through their trajectories, both politicians have made notable contributions to the progress of Nigeria, and have always risen to the occasion when their inputs were needed.

Atiku, who was Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate during 2019 general elections, said that they had both deploy all their resources, both physical and materials in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

Through a series of tweets on his social media page on Monday to congratulate Tinubu on his 69th birthday, the former vice president commended the celebrant for his untiring efforts toward bequeathing a united Nigeria to generations yet unborn.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I have come a long way in the common mission to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria.

“On this special occasion of your birthday, I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you long life and more vigour to keep the march on in the quest for good governance and a better life for our people. Congratulations, dear friend and brother,” the post read.