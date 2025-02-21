Tinubu and Iragbiji surprise

Among the shiny new universities President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has established is the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State.

Now, Iragbiji, as legend has it, is Tinubu’s birthplace, which he has spent decades treating like a dark family secret.

Could this be his way of finally coming out of the hometown closet? A belated apology, perhaps, for ghosting his roots all these years?

And what do the Lagos and Ogun branches of the Tinubu family, the very folks for whom he has meticulously airbrushed his Iragbiji past, think about this sudden ancestral about-face?