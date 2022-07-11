Tinubu and challenges before Muslim-Muslim ticket

Politics is as old as human existence and complex like humans. Hence, I have observed politics to be a potpourri of emotions, psychology, geography, logic and mathematics but I am convinced it is largely mathematical and has the ability to defy logic if the player no matter how unwise can master the mathematics most especially in democracy.

Interestingly, Nigeria’s political history has been more dynamic and colourful than we paint it. Our colonial history witnessed sweet political romance between Conservative Muslim Elites of the North and largely Christian colonial administrators of British origin birthing a political dynasty that wrestled with the Christian dominated Southern Elite bloc. The military rule also brought it’s dynamism which fashioned Gowon-Wey Christian-Christian rule for over 5 years commanding loyalty of significant Muslim military elites especially of Northern stock which commandeered a civil war involving a christian ruling military regime against a Christian majority Eastern region and successfully marshalling the war without being consumed by religious propaganda or biases. Should we talk of Western Nigeria with it’s unique Christian-Muslim political dynamism built on the history of Christian-Christian Western regional control of Awolowo-Akintola winning loyalty of influential Lagos, Ibadan and Ijebu Muslims and later experiencing an unresolvable political crisis of a Christian -Christian(Awolowo/Akintola) regional rule which became so unresolvable even by interventions Christian Priests and only to be saved by a military coup that further complicated our political dynamism. The Muslim-Muslim rule of Buhari/idi-agbon which was disrupted by a coup led by Ibrahim Babangida who is a Muslim failed to escape my attention too.

The essence of the analysis above is to paint a picture of our dynamic political history even though blurry or incomplete and introduce to readers how our politics have experimented and survived complexities of religion. However, it is true that we are more divided especially since early 90s due to open play of politics by religious leaders and politicians manipulating it further but a soft unification happened with the entry of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua but suffered a strong setback with the reign of Dr Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari who have reawakened the division by over-beating the drum of religious and ethnic bigotry. The two played bigotry uniquely and succeeded differently by specializing on each bigotry, one on religion and the other on ethnicity.

Without much ado, if wishes were horses, I would have preferred a Muslim -Christian ticket for my preferred APC presidential candidate which is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Specifically, a respected Christian Northerner with the aura of Yakubu Gowon or Solomon Lar deepening the inclusiveness of Northern political culture in line with the dream of Sardauna, healing the divided vein of Nigeria battered by extreme poverty and preparing us for “future same-religion” presidential ticket which in the past was not strange but will enrich our political maturity and strengthen our social fabric above religious biases.

Albeit, election is about winning and working with the legal tools you have in your arsenal if it can assure victory above the thirst of emotions. Politics can be so dynamic and mean but I support politics that is conscious of diversity and inclusiveness. I hope my candidate if victorious will be conscious of our immature diversities and strike a balance honouring competence and diversity concurrently.

Mujib Dada-Qadri is a legal practitioner and public affairs analyst

