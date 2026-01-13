Tinubu advocates review on foreign loans guidelines

President Bola Tinubu has called for a comprehensive review of guidelines governing foreign loans, advocating reforms to make international financing more accessible and equitable for developing countries.

He said existing requirements, particularly the heavy reliance on sovereign guarantees, often obstruct critical investments in infrastructure, climate initiatives and economic development across the Global South.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week Summit, themed “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” on Tuesday, Tinubu called for a fundamental shift in the global financing architecture for sustainable development.

The President advocated greater use of blended finance and first-loss capital mechanisms, explaining that such models would enable private sustainable capital to flow directly into green projects without placing additional pressure on national budgets.

According to him, the approach is both practical and capable of unlocking urgently needed funding for climate action and large-scale infrastructure development.

Tinubu also highlighted Nigeria’s strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly in advancing integrated sustainable solutions, renewable energy and clean power investments, stressing that collaboration between governments and the private sector is essential for lasting impact.

“We are calling for a fundamental shift in global financial architecture, away from restrictive sovereign guarantees that unfairly penalise developing countries,” he said.

“Instead, the focus should be on blended finance and first-loss capital mechanisms that allow private sustainable capital to flow directly into green projects without straining national balance sheets. This can be done.”

The President reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE and other global partners, identifying priority areas such as sustainable infrastructure, innovative financing, climate-smart agriculture, technology transfer, capacity building and green innovation.

He said Nigeria remains open to stronger engagement with sovereign investors, development partners and private-sector leaders to accelerate flagship projects aligned with the country’s long-term development goals.

Tinubu emphasised that the success of such initiatives depends on effective synergy between energy, finance, technology and human capital, creating integrated solutions with lasting economic and environmental benefits.

In a major announcement, the President revealed that Nigeria and the UAE have concluded negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

“This historic milestone marks a new era in our bilateral relationship. The agreement will deepen trade, unlock sustainable investments, and strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, aviation, logistics, agriculture, digital trade and climate-smart infrastructure, creating enduring opportunities for our people and businesses,” he said.

He also disclosed that Nigeria is expected to co-host the Investopia global investment forum with the UAE in Lagos in February, noting that the event would bring together investors, policymakers and business leaders to translate ideas into concrete investments.

“As we open this new chapter, we warmly invite our partners to join us in building a sustainable and shared prosperity for Nigeria, Africa and the world,” Tinubu added.

The President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to a just and inclusive transition to a sustainable future, stressing that gender equality, youth empowerment, skills development and job creation would remain central to the country’s climate agenda.

“A people-centred transition is essential for long-term success,” he said, assuring the international business community that Nigeria remains open and ready for investment.