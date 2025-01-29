Tinubu advocates non-military approach to ending insurgency across West Africa

President Bola Tinubu has urged West African leaders to adopt a multi-faceted approach to combatting insurgency, saying that non-military strategies are crucial to ending the roots of terrorism and insecurity plaguing the region.

Tinubu said that the region’s effort to combat insurgency is hindered by the lack of attention to the socio-economic factors that drive extremism.

He highlighted that non-military approaches, such as job creation, and community engagement among others are essential to preventing the spread of terrorist ideologies and winning the hearts of vulnerable populations.

The president, who made this statement during the Lake Chad Basin meeting, which took place in Maiduguri on Tuesday, noted that the non-state actors utilize these socio-economic factors to exploit weaknesses in the West African regions.

This call for revolution comes at a time when many West African countries are struggling to contain the spread of insurgency and terrorist, including the Boko Haram group and the emerging Lakaruwa, in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima during the event graced by dignitaries from the Niger Republic and Chad, Tinubu underscores the need for bold and effective leadership to guarantee the safety and prosperity of every citizen.

He said, “The non-state actors, those who explore weak borders, poor governance, and fragile economies to challenge our claims to civilization, however, the worse things we may face is not the insurgence of terrorism and all with our humanity it is the absence of our cooperation, sincerity, and fidelity to ensure the pact to brothers keepers”

” we undermine this pact when we reach an agreement to secure our borders when misinformation and falsehood bring mistrust, and when we jeopardize the freedom and choice of our people ”

” The region has been severely threatened by book haram and so called Islamist state in west Africa yet none of this group stands a chance against the collective strength of the states let alone multinational arrangement such as ours. together we will forward the power to shield the defenseless and protect innocent lives, rebuild the foundation of our humanity and well-being.

“This is the be that the Lake Chad Forum seeks to pursue whether through our collective commitment to the African continental free trade area or our contribution to advancing the United Nations sustainable development board. we must adopt a partnership that benefits us all”

” I call on all of us irrespective of differences in our political affiliations, religious perspectives, and tribal backgrounds. Let us collectively come as one to overcome our common enemies, they are poverty, destitution, and lack of opportunities. once we create opportunities this madness of book haram will evaporate “.